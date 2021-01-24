WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $208,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equinix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $721.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.