WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $22.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.