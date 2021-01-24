We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth $411,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,547.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,646 shares of company stock valued at $18,227,199 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.