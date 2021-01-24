We Are One Seven LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.30.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

