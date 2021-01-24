We Are One Seven LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

