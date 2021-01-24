We Are One Seven LLC Has $900,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $280.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average is $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

