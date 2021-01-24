We Are One Seven LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.