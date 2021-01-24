We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.04.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

