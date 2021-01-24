Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.17. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 192,921 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 63.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 110,702 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 111,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 210.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

