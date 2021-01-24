Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Overweight

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.03.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,379,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

