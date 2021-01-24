Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 12,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,835. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

