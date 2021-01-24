White Pine Investment CO Sells 246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

