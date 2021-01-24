Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE WLL opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

