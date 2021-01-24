William Thomas Holland Acquires 96,100 Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland bought 96,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 556,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,189,180.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Holland bought 3,900 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$63,765.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIX shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

