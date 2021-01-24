WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $28.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

WSC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,611,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after buying an additional 625,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $64,429,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

