Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.