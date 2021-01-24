Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,725 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 5,725 ($74.80) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays raised their target price on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,278 ($55.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,524.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,818.86. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.