Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WZZAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.