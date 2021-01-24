World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company continued with its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2020, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter in row. COVID-19 crisis and related government mandates to cancel, postpone or relocate live events since mid-March have hurt the company’s business. Management also cautioned about incremental expenses and soft OIBDA performance in the final quarter. Nonetheless, the company has been undertaking steps to address pandemic-related challenges. WWE’s focus on original content, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content bode well. Markedly, both top and bottom-line grew year over year. We note that both Media and Consumer Products divisions recorded higher revenues.”

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $55.52 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.