World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading Up 5.6%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.52. Approximately 1,084,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 816,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

