WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 940 by UBS Group

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) received a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

LON WPP opened at GBX 794 ($10.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The company has a market cap of £9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 802.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.30. WPP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.40 ($13.03).

WPP plc (WPP.L) Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

