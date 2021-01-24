XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $721.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $721.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00056267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00130366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00297562 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.