YEE Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $78,661.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

