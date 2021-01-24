YOUengine (YOUC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435.

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

