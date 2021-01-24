Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

C stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

