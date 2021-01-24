Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

