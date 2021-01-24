Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.80 EPS

Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

