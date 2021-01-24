Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report $287.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.60 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $883.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $979.34 million, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

LAUR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 791,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Laureate Education by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

