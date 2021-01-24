Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.91 Million

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $50.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.07 million to $52.70 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $49.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $205.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.32 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.17 million, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $219.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 78,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

