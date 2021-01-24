Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report $9.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $10.16 million. The Alkaline Water posted sales of $8.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $49.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Alkaline Water.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

Shares of WTER traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 6,700,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.