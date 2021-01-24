Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $5.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $18.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $19.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.32 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $30.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE opened at $16.25 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

