Zacks: Analysts Expect China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

