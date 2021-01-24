Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post $2.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.87. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.27. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

