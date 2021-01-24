Zacks: Analysts Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.31 Million

Equities analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce sales of $115.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.88 million and the lowest is $114.52 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $442.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $443.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $482.10 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $484.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,349. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $373.83 million and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

