Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,206 shares of company stock worth $5,012,165 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 47.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VCRA traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $46.08. 905,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.