Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce -$0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLPH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $286,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 59,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,309. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

