Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Duke Energy posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

