Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,936,000 after acquiring an additional 78,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 2,569,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,197. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

