Zacks: Brokerages Expect (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) to report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for (BRK.B)’s earnings. (BRK.B) posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that (BRK.B) will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $10.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow (BRK.B).

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter.

BRK.B opened at $232.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average of $215.58. The company has a market capitalization of $546.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. (BRK.B) has a fifty-two week low of $159.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61.

About (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

