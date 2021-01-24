Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $151.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $166.30 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $708.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $846.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $861.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hawaiian stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $954.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

