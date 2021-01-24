Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.