Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $223.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.02. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51,863 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

