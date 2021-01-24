Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.