Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.69). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $543.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

