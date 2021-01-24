Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.16). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

