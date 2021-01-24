Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

