Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,057. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.