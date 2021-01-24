Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $408.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.10.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

