Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $730.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 91.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

