Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

